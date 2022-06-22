Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.85.

Shares of MHK opened at $120.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

