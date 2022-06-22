BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €63.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($66.32) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($69.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €49.36 ($51.95) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.39. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.