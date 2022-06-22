easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 800 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.98) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.68) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.17) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 700.93 ($8.59).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 415.70 ($5.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 554.58. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 408.20 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.32).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

