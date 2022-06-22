Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

SPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.63) to GBX 347 ($4.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £884.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 201 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 256.50 ($3.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

