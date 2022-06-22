Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 580 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.65) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 598.45 ($7.33).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 482.60 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £63.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 498.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.