Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($169.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €165.00 ($173.68) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($202.11) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($203.16) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($193.68) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of DB1 opened at €154.75 ($162.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.05 ($142.16) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($178.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €160.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €155.45.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

