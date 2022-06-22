The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 710 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.31) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 570 ($6.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 590.73 ($7.24).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 538.80 ($6.60) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The company has a market cap of £108.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 504.36.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,050.47).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

