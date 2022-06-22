Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

