Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

GOLF stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acushnet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

