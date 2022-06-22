Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Get Culp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.