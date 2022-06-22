Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

