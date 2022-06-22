Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

