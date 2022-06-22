Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

ENZ stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,099 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.