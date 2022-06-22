Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
ENZ stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.