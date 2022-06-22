StockNews.com Downgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLWS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.