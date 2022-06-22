Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

