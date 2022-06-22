Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00.

6/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00.

5/16/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00.

VSCO opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $8,510,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 27.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

