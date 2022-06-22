Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $59.38. Approximately 7,220 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.76.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.