Head-To-Head Contrast: Absci (ABSI) & Its Rivals

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Absci to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Absci and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million -$100.96 million -1.04 Absci Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 12.32

Absci’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Absci and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Absci Competitors 39 579 1184 22 2.65

Absci presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 491.30%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 55.72%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Absci Competitors -260.83% -8.73% -3.15%

Summary

Absci rivals beat Absci on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

