Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARHS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARHS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

