Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $34.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $4,440,889. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,022,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

