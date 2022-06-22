AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

AT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$14.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.