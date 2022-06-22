CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

