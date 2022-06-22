Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives $14.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 644,986 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecovyst by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 391,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

