Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of FME stock opened at €45.31 ($47.69) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.10 ($52.74) and a one year high of €71.14 ($74.88). The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.94 and its 200 day moving average is €57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

