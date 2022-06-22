HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €49.52 ($52.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($81.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

