Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.58) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €18.45 ($19.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.21. Uniper has a 52 week low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($44.68).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.