Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €32.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOS. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of VOS opened at €32.15 ($33.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €31.60 ($33.26) and a 12 month high of €49.45 ($52.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.45. The firm has a market cap of $564.69 million and a P/E ratio of 53.83.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

