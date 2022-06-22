American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. American National Group has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in American National Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 531,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,532,000 after buying an additional 74,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American National Group by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 111,577 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in American National Group by 8,804.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 182,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American National Group by 12,599.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,378,000 after buying an additional 169,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

