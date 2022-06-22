Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 5.25.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

