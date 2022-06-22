Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOC. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Biocept to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biocept by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

