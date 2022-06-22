StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $14.20 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

