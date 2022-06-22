NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) received a $76.00 price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

