Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Set at $24.50 by Compass Point

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) received a $24.50 price objective from investment analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.54 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

