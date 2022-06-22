Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Set at $24.50 by Compass Point

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) received a $24.50 price objective from investment analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
NYSE:IRT opened at $20.54 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
