NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Set at $16.50 by ATB Capital

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $16.50 price target by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $6,092,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.