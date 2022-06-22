First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.28

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.28 and traded as high as $33.28. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 63,069 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $279.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

