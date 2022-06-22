LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) PT Set at $13.00 by Evercore ISI

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) has been given a $13.00 target price by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.41 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

