Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) received a $10.00 price target from analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $5.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

