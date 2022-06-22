Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Set at $4.00 by DA Davidson

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) received a $4.00 price objective from analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 37,050 shares of company stock worth $62,892 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.