Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Piper Sandler Analysts

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has been given a $15.00 price objective by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

