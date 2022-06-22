Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.85

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.85 and traded as high as $33.64. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 147,843 shares traded.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after buying an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

