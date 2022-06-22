Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.85

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.85 and traded as high as $33.64. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 147,843 shares traded.
CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26.
In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after buying an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
