Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.81

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.81 ($7.17) and traded as low as €5.99 ($6.31). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.43 ($6.77), with a volume of 7,697,057 shares traded.

LHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.81. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.