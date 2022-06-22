QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.86

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.86 and traded as low as $53.53. QCR shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 84,009 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get QCR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $957.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in QCR by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.