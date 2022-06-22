Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.75

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.75 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 175.70 ($2.15). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 172.30 ($2.11), with a volume of 2,827,526 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.13 ($2.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,281,617.52).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

