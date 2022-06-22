Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $74.00 price target by Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 158.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

