Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) received a $33.00 price target from Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.
DEI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
