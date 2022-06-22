Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) received a $33.00 price target from Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

DEI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

