Comparing Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze N/A -45.52% -19.91% N-able 2.68% 5.17% 3.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braze and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 14 0 3.00 N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83

Braze currently has a consensus target price of $51.23, suggesting a potential upside of 49.40%. N-able has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.24%. Given Braze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Braze is more favorable than N-able.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Braze shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braze and N-able’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $238.04 million 13.43 -$76.72 million N/A N/A N-able $346.46 million 5.57 $110,000.00 $0.05 214.64

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Braze.

Summary

Braze beats N-able on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners. The company also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators, and helps to understand the factors that determine which consumers belong to a particular segment; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, it provides personalization and action products; and orchestration products, which include Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences, which include onboarding flows, nurture campaigns, win-back strategies, and others; campaigns, which allow customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; frequency capping and rate limiting; intelligent selection; and reporting and analytics. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

