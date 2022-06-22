Evercore ISI Reiterates “$86.00” Price Target for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) received a $86.00 price objective from analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of EQR opened at $71.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,684,000 after acquiring an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

