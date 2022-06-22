Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $160.00 price target by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,516.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 452.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,895 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

