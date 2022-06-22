Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Set at $202.00 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) received a $202.00 price target from stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $95.65 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 806.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.