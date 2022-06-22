Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given a $333.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) received a $333.00 target price from stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.50.

ESS opened at $255.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.87.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,012,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

